JMV Takeover at Indiana State Fair

- Date/time: Aug 9, 6:00pm to 11:00pm
- Venue: Indiana State Fairgrounds | Taproom
Join JMV in the Taproom at the Indiana State Fair Saturday night brought to you by Indiana Donor Network and Donate Life Indiana reminding you to say yes to organ donation.
Be a Hero. Save a Life.
