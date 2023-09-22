‘N Sync Reunites Over Hot Wings and Spicy Secrets on ‘Hot Ones’

In a much-anticipated reunion, the iconic boy band ‘N Sync recently made a fiery comeback on the hit YouTube series, “Hot Ones.” The show, hosted by Sean Evans, is known for its unique format, featuring interviews with celebrities while they devour progressively spicier chicken wings. As fans eagerly tuned in to witness the band’s reunion, the episode, titled “*NSYNC Breaks Another Record While Eating Spicy Wings,” delivered memorable moments and spicy surprises.

The episode shattered records, boasting the largest number of guests and wings ever featured on “Hot Ones.” ‘N Sync’s five members—Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez, and Joey Fatone—joined forces to tackle a whopping 60 wings, setting the stage for an unforgettable reunion.

While the band’s legion of fans has been yearning for a reunion tour, the members remained tight-lipped about their future plans. They did, however, hint at their recent recording of a new song, “Better Place,” for the upcoming movie “Trolls Band Together.” The tantalizing possibility of a new album was left hanging in the air as they reminisced about their nearly three decades of stardom.

As the heat from the wings intensified, the boys engaged in banter that only old friends could muster. They shared stories of their past stadium tours, with pyrotechnics and dazzling effects, and recalled endearing moments like hearing themselves on the radio for the first time. Lance Bass and JC Chasez painted a charming picture of their early days in Germany, where they entertained each other with puppet shows in between radio station visits.

A particularly juicy moment in the interview revolved around Justin Timberlake’s infamous pronunciation of “me” as “MAY” in ‘N Sync’s 2000 hit single, “It’s Gonna Be Me.” Timberlake finally shed light on the mystery, revealing that he sang it that way because he was asked to sing in a Swedish accent. The songwriters, Max Martin, Andreas Carlsson, and Rami Yacoub, all hailing from Sweden, were responsible for the linguistic quirk.

The band also reminisced about their time on MTV’s “Total Request Live” (TRL), hosted by Carson Daly, which they considered the pinnacle of pop culture. However, as the hot wing sauces escalated in spiciness, the members began to feel the burn, with some reaching for tissues and others questioning the ordeal. JC Chasez seemed impervious to the heat, leading to playful exchanges within the group.

