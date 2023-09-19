Saturday’s Showdown in South Bend. Can you answer these ND questions?

The Ohio State football team is heading to South Bend to take on the undefeated, Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The game is on primetime television at 7:30 p.m ET Saturday.

WE’RE HEADED TO THE SHOWDOWN IN SOUTH BEND The Buckeyes will meet the Fighting Irish on Saturday and we can’t wait to be there! pic.twitter.com/CusERzXSW5 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 16, 2023

This game is expected to be one of the most anticipated and exciting matchups of the 2023 season. It’s a game so big that ESPN’s “College Game Day” will be in South Bend. This will be the first time that Ohio State visits Notre Dame Stadium since 1996. Both teams are among the winningest programs in college football history. Each have seven Heisman Trophy winners and a .730 winning percentage.

Who will win Saturday’s game in South Bend?

Notre Dame and Ohio State have met seven times on the field. The Buckeyes have won five in a row against the Irish and lead the all-time series 5-2. The last meeting was in the season opener of 2022, when Ohio State beat Notre Dame 21-10 in Columbus.

BetMGM have posted their odds for the game and the Buckeyes are favored by a slim margin of 3.5 points, with the point total sitting at 54.5 points.

The OSU vs. ND game will be available to stream on any platform that offers NBC, including Peacock, YouTube TV, Hulu Live and Fubo TV.

Let’s test your Notre Dame Football knowledge:

1.What former quarterback was originally touted as a “four time Heisman hopeful”?

Answer: Ron Powlus

Out of high school Ron Powlus was the #1 recruit and a huge steal for the Irish. He was a bust, winning 0 Heisman trophies.

2. What year was Notre Dame Stadium (The House That Rock Built) erected?

Answer: 1930

In 1997, Notre Dame Stadium underwent major renovations in order to house 80,000 fans.

3. What is the yellow sign Irish Football players hit, before running onto the field?

Answer: Play Like A Champion Today

4.“Rudy” was and inspirational story about Notre Dame football. What was Rudy’s real first name?

Answer: Daniel

Daniel Ruettiger. Side note, the movie “Rudy” turns 30 this fall!

5. Harry Stuhldreher, Don Miller and Jim Crowley make up three of the men who are known as the ‘Four Horsemen’. Who is the fourth?

Answer: Elmer Layden

The ‘Four Horsemen’ only lost two games in their four years together at Notre Dame, both to Nebraska.

6.How did Notre Dame’s famous coach Knute Rockne die?

Answer: Airplane Crash

When he died, Knute Rockne had the best career record in Notre Dame history. His record stands at 105-12-5. Knute Rockne played at Notre Dame under the coaching of Jess Harper.

7. In what year did the Irish win their first National Championship?

Answer: 1924

8. How many national championships has Notre Dame won?

Answer: 11

This is the second most championships by any NCAA Division 1 team. Alabama has 12.

9. In what bowl game did the Irish win their first National Championship?

Answer: Rose Bowl

The Irish have never been back since.

10. What coach has won the most National Championships at Notre Dame?

Answer: Frank Leahy

