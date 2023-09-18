Katy Perry’s Music Catalog Fetches $225 Million

In a monumental move within the music industry, Katy Perry has officially sold her music catalog rights to Litmus Music, a company backed by the prominent investment firm Carlyle. The announcement, which confirmed months of speculation, revealed that the deal was worth an impressive $225 million. Perry’s agreement with Litmus encompasses her stakes in both master recordings and publishing rights for her illustrious discography spanning from 2008 to 2020, including hit albums like “One of the Boys,” “Teenage Dream,” “Prism,” “Witness,” and “Smile.” However, it’s important to note that Universal Music Group retains ownership of the master recordings for these albums.

Katy Perry, who rose to superstardom during the 2010s, has since shifted her career trajectory, focusing on Las Vegas residencies, philanthropic endeavors, and building a family with her partner, actor Orlando Bloom.

The Litmus Music venture emerged onto the scene in the summer of 2022 and quickly made a significant mark with its first major acquisition in December of the same year when it acquired Keith Urban’s master recording rights. This strategic move underscored Litmus Music’s ambition to secure iconic artists and their valuable catalogs.

Reflecting on the acquisition, Litmus Music’s spokesperson, McCarroll, expressed, “Katy Perry is a creative visionary who has made a major impact across music, TV, film, and philanthropy. I’m so honored to be partnering with her again and to help Litmus manage her incredible repertoire.” The sentiment was echoed by Hank Forsyth, Litmus Music’s Co-founder and CEO, who stated, “Katy’s songs are an essential part of the global cultural fabric. We are so grateful to be working together again with such a trusted partner whose integrity shines in everything that she does.”

The deal not only signifies the immense value of Katy Perry’s musical legacy but also underscores Litmus Music’s capability to secure and manage the catalogs of the world’s top artists. Matt Settle, Managing Director at Carlyle, commented, “We believe this is a testament to the team’s ability to partner with the world’s top artists. Katy’s iconic songs have not only achieved outstanding commercial success but have significantly influenced popular culture.”