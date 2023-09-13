Taylor Swift’s Epic Night: *NSYNC Reunion and Record Wins at 2023 VMAs

Taylor Swift had an extraordinary night at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on September 12, breaking records by securing nine moonperson trophies. She was only one award shy of the all-time single-night record of 10, a distinction held by Peter Gabriel since 1987.

While the accolades were undoubtedly fantastic, the true highlight of the evening for Taylor was an unexpected surprise: *NSYNC’s reunion inside Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center, which delighted both the live audience and viewers at home. The iconic boy band united on stage to present Taylor with the Best Pop Video award for her song “Anti-Hero.”

Swift, known for her endearing surprised expressions at award shows, was unable to contain her excitement when her childhood idols appeared to present her with the first award of the night. As the quintet made their entrance, Taylor immediately leaped to her feet, screaming and covering her face with her hands. Justin Timberlake playfully bowed to the audience, humorously signifying their “we’re not worthy” admiration.

Justin Timberlake had the honor of announcing Taylor Swift as the winner, referring to her as “the unstoppable Taylor Swift.” This prompted Swift to take a deep breath, embrace her seatmate Ice Spice, and share hugs with the rest of her team before slapping hands with ecstatic fans on her way to the stage. Once on stage, she warmly hugged each member of *NSYNC – Justin Timberlake, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez, and Lance Bass, who even gave her a friendship bracelet. Overwhelmed by the moment, she admitted, “I’m not transitioning from this to that very well.”

She expressed her childhood admiration for *NSYNC, mentioning that she had their dolls and inquired about their future plans, humorously asking, “What’s next for you guys? Are you planning something? I need to know.” She lovingly referred to them as “pop personified,” underscoring her deep appreciation for the iconic boy band. The heartwarming moment was so touching that even Justin Timberlake shared a clip of Taylor’s genuine reaction.

You can watch the complete video of the special moment below, along with some Twitter clips capturing the magic of the reunion.