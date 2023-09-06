Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Announce Joint Decision to Divorce

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have jointly released a statement to social media regarding their decision to divorce. The statement, posted on both of their Instagram accounts on September 6, 2023, reads as follows:

“After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually chosen to amicably bring our marriage to an end. While there have been various speculations surrounding the reasons, it is important to clarify that this decision is a united one. We sincerely hope that everyone can respect our request for privacy, not only for us but also for our children.”

A divorce petition filed by Joe Jonas on September 5, 2023, in Miami-Dade County, Florida. The petition states that “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.”

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, who married in 2019, are parents to their daughter Willa, who is 3 years old, and a second daughter born in July 2022. The couple has chosen to keep their second daughter’s name private and does not share images of either child on social media.

In his divorce petition, Joe Jonas emphasizes that “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken” and underscores the importance of shared parental responsibility for the minor children. The petition also mentions that the children have primarily been residing with Joe Jonas in various locations across the country. Furthermore, it is indicated that the couple had a prenuptial agreement in place.