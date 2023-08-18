Indiana Ranked at #4 Best State in the Country according to a new survey.

How did Indiana rank in a new survey? The United States is like a patchwork quilt of 50 states, each with its own vibe and job opportunities. But choosing where to put down roots can be pretty overwhelming, especially when you’ve got to consider stuff like money, living costs, housing prices, and just overall happiness.

Softworks took on the challenge of ranking all 50 states by diving into data on wages, cost of living, rent and home prices, and mood. They pulled information from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the United States Census Bureau, and even surveyed the folks living in these states.

Once they crunched the numbers and gave each factor its due, Softworks revealed their list of the top 10 states that offer the best living and working experiences in the USA.

How Does Indiana Rank?

After crunching numbers and weighing all the facts, they’ve placed Indiana at #4 in the country!

Of Indiana, Softworks says,

“With a low cost of living and a growing healthcare industry, Indiana is a great state for those interested in healthcare and related fields, with cities like Indianapolis and Fort Wayne offering affordable living and strong job markets.”

Indiana crushed the score of “home prices” earning an 82% according to the tabulations. This is the rest of the breakdown.

Wages-48%

Cost of Living-55%

Rent Prices-52%

Home Prices-82%

Happiness-78%

Here is the list of top state best states:

Michigan Georgia North Carolina Indiana Iowa Wisconsin South Carolina Missouri New Mexico Tenessee

Check out the rest of the study here!

