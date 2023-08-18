Street Corn Pizza Wins Food of the Fair Award at Indiana State Fair

For the second consecutive year, the “Taste of the Fair” contest has crowned an extraordinary pizza creation as its champion. The coveted title of the 2023 Food of the Fair has been awarded to the innovative street corn pizza, marking a continuation of unconventional pizza choices reigning supreme. This triumph follows the pickle pizza’s victory in the previous year’s competition.

Hailed as a true culinary delight by fairgoers, the street corn pizza is the brainchild of Swain’s Pizza on a Stick. This delectable dish features a foundation of fresh dough, elegantly adorned with a homemade white sauce. A harmonious blend of mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses graces the surface, lending their savory notes to the creation. The pièce de résistance, however, lies in the artful incorporation of fire-roasted corn, generously dusted with chili lime seasoning and crowned with a garnish of fresh cilantro. The masterpiece is then baked to perfection, resulting in a symphony of flavors and textures that tantalize the taste buds.

In the esteemed second place is the Buffalo pork-n-mac, a culinary masterpiece crafted by the talented team at Nitro Hog. This dish undoubtedly captures the essence of indulgence, combining the bold flavors of Buffalo pork with the comforting familiarity of macaroni and cheese. It’s a fusion that resonates with fair attendees seeking an unforgettable gastronomic experience.

Claiming the honorable third place is the pepperoni pizza pretzel, a creation proudly offered by Wilson Concessions. This unique twist on a classic favorite seamlessly melds the flavors of a traditional pepperoni pizza with the beloved pretzel, creating a snack that’s both familiar and refreshingly innovative.

The triumphant trio of street corn pizza, Buffalo pork-n-mac, and pepperoni pizza pretzel have not only secured their positions on the winner’s podium but have also earned their creators well-deserved cash prizes. The results of this culinary showdown were determined through a democratic process of public voting, which unfolded over the course of the entire state fair, allowing fairgoers to have their voices heard in selecting the finest offerings.

As the Indiana State Fair draws to a close this Sunday, there remains a golden opportunity for those who have yet to embark on a flavorful journey through these award-winning creations. The “Taste of the Fair” winners beckon with their diverse and imaginative culinary artistry, inviting all to savor the last moments of this year’s fair with a truly exceptional dining experience.