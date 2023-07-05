Shark Tank Returns to Indianapolis: Your Chance to Pitch the Sharks!

If you’ve ever dreamed of pitching your million-dollar idea to some of the sharpest business minds in the industry, now is your chance. The producers of Shark Tank are making one final stop in Indianapolis. They’ll hear your pitches, and you could be the next entrepreneur to make a splash.

Mark your calendars for July 17, 2023. Head to the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the open call. Gate 2 opens bright and early at 6 a.m., but remember, no lining up before then. Wristbands will be distributed starting at 9 a.m., and interviews will commence at 10 a.m. This is your opportunity to impress the likes of Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary.

Mindy Zemrak, the supervising casting producer of Shark Tank, expressed her excitement about returning to Indianapolis for the final casting call of the year. She looks forward to seeing the innovative products and businesses that mid-western entrepreneurs have to offer at the affair held at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The event is expected to draw a massive crowd of aspiring entrepreneurs from both locals and the wider mid-western region. All contestants are vying for a shot at the American Dream, so bring your “A” game.

To make the most of your opportunity, you are strongly encouraged to complete the online application form before the open call. You can find the application form at here. Good luck and make sure to use the words “patent-pending” and “proprietary” in your pitch!

