Shaggy: Exclusive Interview

Shaggy, the Jamaican-American artist known for his unique fusion of reggae, dancehall, and pop, has captivated audiences worldwide with his infectious melodies and clever lyrics. Two of his most iconic songs, “Angel” and “It Wasn’t Me,” have become timeless classics that continue to resonate with fans today.

In his exclusive interview with Sean Copeland on B105.7 The Sean Show, Sean asked what him if “It Wasn’t Me” was the song everyone goes craziest for at his shows. Shaggy said, “Wasn’t Me has become that song, I mean at one point it used to be “Angel and of course [when] every politician has a problem they play it “Wasn’t Me.” With a big laugh, he said “Call Me The Shaggy Defense”, referring to when it comes to the song proclaiming innocents.

“Angel,” released in 2000, showcases Shaggy’s ability to craft an irresistible pop-reggae anthem. The song features a memorable sample from the iconic track “Angel of the Morning” by Juice Newton, combined with Shaggy’s smooth vocals and catchy hooks. Its upbeat and optimistic vibe struck a chord with listeners, propelling it to the top of the charts and solidifying Shaggy’s status as a global sensation.

“It Wasn’t Me,” released in 2000 as well, is perhaps Shaggy’s most recognizable hit. The song’s playful narrative about a man caught cheating, delivered with Shaggy’s signature gravelly voice, quickly became an international phenomenon. With its humorous lyrics and catchy chorus, “It Wasn’t Me” became an instant party anthem and showcased Shaggy’s ability to infuse humor into his music while keeping the groove alive.

One of the remarkable aspects of Shaggy’s artistry lies in his ability to seamlessly transition between two distinct voices. He effortlessly switches from a smooth and melodic tone to a raspy, gruff delivery, creating a captivating contrast. This duality adds depth and versatility to his performances, allowing him to convey a range of emotions within his songs.

In the interview Sean pointed out that his speaking voice is deeper than he anticipated. Shaggy replied, “There’s A Shaggy Voice and then there’s The Shaggy Voice”. There’s two different voices.” He continue to says he got his second “Shaggy Voice”, which has more of a reggae sound to it, from being in the military running cadences.

Whether it’s his silky-smooth crooning in “Angel” or the playful grit in “It Wasn’t Me,” Shaggy’s voices serve as powerful tools in bringing his music to life. They enable him to evoke different moods, intensify the storytelling, and establish a unique connection with his audience.

Beyond these two sensational hits, Shaggy has an extensive catalog of music that showcases his creativity and knack for crafting infectious tunes. His contributions to the music industry go far beyond his chart-topping success, as he has consistently delivered memorable performances and continued to evolve his sound over the years.

