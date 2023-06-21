Riley Hospital for Children #1 in the state and #3 in the Midwest

Riley Hospital for Children has once again solidified its position as Indiana’s top-rated children’s hospital. This is according to the 2023-24 Best Children’s Hospitals rankings by U.S. News & World Report.

In addition to maintaining its status as the sole nationally ranked children’s hospital in Indiana, additionally, Riley Children’s Health also claims the prestigious third spot in the Midwest region.

Riley Hospital is in an elite group:

Riley Children’s Health has achieved national recognition in all ten pediatric specialties evaluated by U.S. News & World Report. Particularly noteworthy is the hospital’s exceptional performance in two specialty programs. Urology has secured an impressive third place nationwide and pulmonology and lung surgery securing the eighth spot.

Riley Hospital is among the elite group of only 23 children’s hospitals to be ranked in all ten pediatric specialties. Generally, the U.S. News & World Report rankings are determined based on a combination of clinical data and the reputation of pediatric clinical specialists across the country.

Riley receiving high marks:

Overall, Riley Children’s Health has earned national recognition in several specialties:

Cancer

Cardiology & Heart Surgery

Diabetes & Endocrinology

Gastroenterology & GI Surgery

Neonatal Care

Nephrology

Neurology & Neurosurgery

Orthopedics

Pulmonology & Lung Surgery

Urology

The U.S. News & World Report’s Best Children’s Hospitals rankings were first introduced in 2007 with the aim of helping families identify the best medical care for their children. The latest rankings will be published in U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospitals 2024” guidebook, scheduled for release in mid-September.

Above all, Riley Hospital for Children’s continued recognition highlights its ongoing dedication to providing exceptional healthcare for children, reinforcing its position as a leader in pediatric care in Indiana and beyond.