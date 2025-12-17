The Most Watched Christmas Movies of All Time
There’s a reason holiday movies come back around every single year — Americans can’t get enough of them. In fact, nearly 8 in 10 Americans (79%) say they love or like Christmas and holiday movies. 🎄
From animated classics to laugh-out-loud comedies, these films have become annual traditions for millions of families. Based on viewing data, these are the most-watched Christmas movies of all time — and chances are, you’ve seen more than a few.
So… how many are on your list?
1. Home Alone (1990)
Seen by 89% of Americans
Kevin McCallister defending his house from the Wet Bandits is about as iconic as Christmas movies get. From paint cans to pizza marathons, Home Alone is a must-watch every holiday season — and the most-seen Christmas movie of all time.
2. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964)
Seen by 84%
This stop-motion classic has been lighting the way since the 1960s. With Burl Ives’ narration and unforgettable characters, Rudolph remains a holiday staple across generations.
3. A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965)
Seen by 82%
Few movies capture the true meaning of Christmas quite like this one. Charlie Brown’s quest for holiday spirit, paired with Vince Guaraldi’s jazz soundtrack, has made this a timeless favorite.
4. Frosty the Snowman (1969)
Seen by 80%
“Happy birthday!” Frosty has been melting hearts for decades. This animated classic continues to charm viewers of all ages with its simple, joyful story.
5. How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Seen by 78%
Whether you prefer the animated original or Jim Carrey’s live-action version, the Grinch’s journey from grump to holiday hero is one of the most-watched Christmas stories ever.
6. A Christmas Carol
Seen by 76%
Charles Dickens’ timeless tale of redemption has been retold countless times — and for good reason. Scrooge’s transformation remains one of the most enduring Christmas narratives in film history.
7. Elf (2003)
Seen by 71%
“Buddy the Elf, what’s your favorite color?” Will Ferrell’s holiday comedy has become a modern classic, earning its spot among the most-watched Christmas movies of all time.