Britney Spears' Sons Afraid Of Her

Published on October 27, 2025

Kevin Federline claims his sons, Sean Preston and Jayden, have stopped seeing their mother, Britney Spears, due to shocking incidents they witnessed.

Federline’s memoir, You Thought You Knew, sheds light on his life with Spears and their children, revealing details that have made headlines.

The boys are reportedly “terrified” and “worried about their mom,” leading them to distance themselves from her.

Federline stated that the boys have witnessed shocking events, with one son expressing fear that “Mom is going to die.”

Britney Spears has responded to Federline’s claims, expressing hurt over the situation and emphasizing her love for her sons.
Source: https://toofab.com/2025/10/24/kevin-federline-britney-spears-sons-visit

