Kane Brown Surprises Wife On Anniversary

Published on October 15, 2025

Kane Brown surprised his wife, Katelyn, with an elaborate romantic dinner setup for their seventh wedding anniversary.

The surprise included a candlelit table with rose petals, music, and meaningful photos, all set up in a large room transformed into an intimate dining hall.

The couple first connected in 2015 when Katelyn was pursuing a music career, and they hit it off immediately after meeting in Nashville.

Kane and Katelyn got married in 2018 and have three children together: daughters Kingsley and Kodi Jane, and son Krewe.

The couple collaborated musically on the 2022 duet “Thank God,” which became a number one country hit and inspired a Lifetime Christmas movie.
