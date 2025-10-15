Kane Brown Surprises Wife On Anniversary

Source: Jason Davis / Getty

Kane Brown surprised his wife, Katelyn, with an elaborate romantic dinner setup for their seventh wedding anniversary.

The surprise included a candlelit table with rose petals, music, and meaningful photos, all set up in a large room transformed into an intimate dining hall.

The couple first connected in 2015 when Katelyn was pursuing a music career, and they hit it off immediately after meeting in Nashville.

Kane and Katelyn got married in 2018 and have three children together: daughters Kingsley and Kodi Jane, and son Krewe.

The couple collaborated musically on the 2022 duet “Thank God,” which became a number one country hit and inspired a Lifetime Christmas movie.

