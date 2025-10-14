Listen Live
Celebrity

Diane Keaton's Rapid Decline

Diane Keaton’s Rapid Decline

Diane Keaton's Rapid Decline

Published on October 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - August 20, 2024
Source: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Diane Keaton’s health declined rapidly before her death, catching those close to her by surprise.

Co-stars and friends, including Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, paid tribute to Keaton after her passing.

Keaton’s illness was unexpected, especially given her strength and spirit, according to a friend.

Keaton’s final months were spent surrounded by her closest family, keeping her condition private even from longtime friends.

Despite her illness, Keaton maintained her sense of humor and cherished her close circle of friends. Diane Keaton passed away at the age of 79 on October 11, 2025.
Source: nme.com

Diane Keaton’s Rapid Decline  was originally published on mix1079.com

More from B 105.7
Trending
phone app
Listen Live

Access B 105.7 From Your Phone!

Sean's Tough Trivia
Tough Trivia

Sean’s Tough Trivia!

TSO - Tran-Siberian Orchestra’s The Ghosts of Christmas Eve - Sheltering Wings
Contests

Enter to Win: Trans-Siberian Orchestra

An old rail Track Runs through Forest
6 Items
Local

This Must-Visit Indiana Train Ride Is the Best Way to See Fall Foliage

Hamilton County, Indiana
Food & Drink

Noblesville Restaurant Featured Nationally on CBS News

Amish Buggy and Split Rail Fence
Local

This Hidden Indiana Tavern Has Fried Fish Worth a Road Trip

Laura Bundy And Kieran Culkin
11 Items
Celebrity

Photos of A Young Kieran Culkin

Old retro computer in Y2k style. Colorful vector illustration of a pink computer in isometry covered with cute stickers. Nostalgia for 1990s -2000s.
Music

Top 20 Most Popular MySpace Songs That Defined a Generation

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close