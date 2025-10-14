Diane Keaton’s Rapid Decline

Source: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Diane Keaton’s health declined rapidly before her death, catching those close to her by surprise.

Co-stars and friends, including Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, paid tribute to Keaton after her passing.

Keaton’s illness was unexpected, especially given her strength and spirit, according to a friend.

Keaton’s final months were spent surrounded by her closest family, keeping her condition private even from longtime friends.

Despite her illness, Keaton maintained her sense of humor and cherished her close circle of friends. Diane Keaton passed away at the age of 79 on October 11, 2025.

