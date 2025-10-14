Ben Affleck Regrets Divorcing Jennifer Garner

Source: Variety / Getty

Ben Affleck is reportedly “heartbroken” over Jennifer Garner’s upcoming wedding to John Miller.

Garner and Affleck share three children and have maintained a close friendship since their divorce in 2015.

Friends describe Garner as happier than she’s been in years with Miller, who is described as her anchor.

Affleck has called his breakup with Garner the “greatest regret” of his life and continues to admire her as an “amazing mom.”

Garner began dating John Miller in 2018 and has remained private about her engagement, though she was recently spotted wearing a diamond ring.

