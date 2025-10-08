Listen Live
Celebrity

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Appear Friendly At Premiere

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Appear Friendly At Premiere

Published on October 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Celebrity Sightings In New York - October 07, 2025
Source: BG048/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have a much better relationship now that they are not married, according to a source.

Lopez is hopeful that their new movie, “Kiss of the Spider Woman,” will earn her an Oscar nomination.

Affleck praised Lopez’s acting skills, saying she was “born to play” the title role in the film.

Lopez acknowledged Affleck’s contribution to the movie, stating, “If it wasn’t for Ben, the movie wouldn’t have gotten made … and I will always give him that credit.”
Source: Page Six

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Appear Friendly At Premiere  was originally published on mix1079.com

More from B 105.7
Trending
Haunted bridge
Local

This Bridge is the Most Haunted Place in Indiana

Sean's Tough Trivia
Tough Trivia

Sean’s Tough Trivia!

Elephant Mama and Baby – Yala National Park, Sri Lanka
6 Items
Local

The Hidden Indiana Animal Adventure You Need to Experience

TSO - Tran-Siberian Orchestra’s The Ghosts of Christmas Eve - Sheltering Wings
Contests

Enter to Win: Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Scary clown Zombie in a shop Halloween Costume Store
Shop

Spirit Halloween Opening 2 Christmas Stores in Indiana

TSO - Tran-Siberian Orchestra’s The Ghosts of Christmas Eve - Sheltering Wings
Events

Tran-Siberian Orchestra’s The Ghosts of Christmas Eve

Laura Bundy And Kieran Culkin
11 Items
Celebrity

Photos of A Young Kieran Culkin

Donuts, sweet snack with various topping.
Local

This Small-Town Indiana Bakery Has Doughnuts Worth the Drive

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close