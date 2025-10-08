Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Appear Friendly At Premiere

Source: BG048/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have a much better relationship now that they are not married, according to a source.

Lopez is hopeful that their new movie, “Kiss of the Spider Woman,” will earn her an Oscar nomination.

Affleck praised Lopez’s acting skills, saying she was “born to play” the title role in the film.

Lopez acknowledged Affleck’s contribution to the movie, stating, “If it wasn’t for Ben, the movie wouldn’t have gotten made … and I will always give him that credit.”

