Justin Bieber Shares Family Photos

Justin Bieber took his family to Indio, California, where he will headline Coachella next year.

A source mentioned that Justin and Hailey truly believe they are soulmates and that becoming parents has deepened their bond.

Hailey was a significant influence on Justin’s decision to headline Coachella, with a source stating, “Hailey was a big influence on Justin’s decision to headline Coachella.”

Justin feels that headlining Coachella is the best way to share his new music with fans and is excited about the opportunity.

Hailey was the driving force behind Justin’s decision to do Coachella, reminding him of his impact on his fans and encouraging him to take the stage again.

