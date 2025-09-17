Listen Live
Fever Dominate Atlanta 77-60, Force Decisive Game 3

Published on September 16, 2025

Atlanta Dream v Indiana Fever - Game Two
Michael Hickey

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indiana Fever never trailed in Game 2 of their first-round WNBA playoff series against the Atlanta Dream Tuesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis and would go on to win 77-60.

They led by as many as 24 points and made all 15 of their free throws while also shooting 42% from three-point range. They also outrebounded Atlanta 37-27.

For Indiana, Kelsey Mitchell led all scorers with 19 points followed by Aliyah Boston with 15 points and Natasha Howard with 12.

Off the bench, Te-Hina Paopao led Atlanta in scoring with 11 points. Rhyne Howard had 10 points for Atlanta.

The Fever won this game despite having five players out with season-ending injuries, one of which is Fever guard Caitlin Clark.

The series is tied 1-1. Game 3 is scheduled for Thursday night in Atlanta at 7:30. You can hear the game on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan. The winner of that game will move on to the next round of the playoffs while the loser will see their season come to an end.

Fever Dominate Atlanta 77-60, Force Decisive Game 3  was originally published on wibc.com

