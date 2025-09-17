Listen Live
Mariah Carey Announces A Vegas Christmas Show

Published on September 17, 2025

MTV Video Music Awards 2025 - Show
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Mariah Carey will be performing a residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas for her “Christmastime in Las Vegas” show from November 28th to December 13th.

Mariah Carey has been a holiday season staple since releasing her iconic song “All I Want for Christmas Is You” in 1994.

Mariah Carey started her Christmas residency in 2014 with a 6-show stint at New York City’s Beacon Theatre, which later expanded into a national and international tour.

Last year, Mariah Carey embarked on the “Christmas Time” tour, which spanned from California to Brooklyn, New York.


Source: TMZ

Mariah Carey Announces A Vegas Christmas Show  was originally published on mix1079.com

