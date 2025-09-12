Listen Live
Indiana Fever Set For Playoff Showdown Against Atlanta Dream

Published on September 12, 2025

Chicago Sky v Indiana Fever
Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

The Indiana Fever are gearing up for their first-round matchup in the 2025 WNBA Playoffs against the Atlanta Dream.

Securing the No. 6 seed with a 24-20 record, the Fever will face the No. 3 seed Dream in a best-of-three series starting Sunday, September 14, at 3:00 PM ET in Atlanta’s Gateway Center Arena.

The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC.

Game 2 will bring the action back to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Tuesday, September 16, at 7:30 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

If necessary, a decisive Game 3 will take place in Atlanta on Thursday, September 18.

This marks the Fever’s 15th playoff appearance and their first back-to-back postseason berths since 2015-2016.

The team enters the playoffs with momentum, having set franchise records for total wins and road victories this season.

Meanwhile, the Dream, boasting a 30-14 record, also achieved a franchise-best season.

Tickets for Game 2 in Indianapolis are now available, and fans are encouraged to support the Fever as they aim to advance further in the playoffs.

game one will be broadcasted on the radio on 93.1 WIBC – game two and game three will be broadcasted on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan.

Indiana Fever Set For Playoff Showdown Against Atlanta Dream  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

