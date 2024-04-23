Listen Live
Local

Indianapolis to Launch Ramp Metering on I-465

Published on April 23, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Close-up of toy car on table

Source: Andrii Yalanskyi / 500px / Getty

Ramp metering and variable speed limits are being introduced on portions of I-465 soon. Indianapolis is gearing up for a new traffic management system that is designed to ease congestion. Starting in early May, drivers merging onto I-465 will encounter ramp metering technology at these key locations:

  • Emerson Ave.
  • Southeastern Ave.
  • Shadeland Ave.
  • Brookville Rd./US 52
  • Washington St./US 40.
Welcome to Indiana in USA

Source: gguy44 / Getty

INDOT selected this corridor due to its notorious traffic snarls, particularly during rush hours. Ramp metering uses sensors to regulate the flow of vehicles entering the interstate, syncing with capacity levels. During peak hours or traffic incidents, traffic signals on ramps will guide drivers, with green signaling merge and red indicating wait.

Indianapolis city skyline from the highway

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

However, when not in use, the signal flashes yellow, granting drivers discretion.

This initiative, part of the Transportation Systems Management (TSMO) strategy, is a seven-year, $9 million pilot program. Additionally, variable speed limits will be introduced along the corridor this summer, responding to traffic conditions and enhancing safety.

Car at dusk on downtown freeway

Source: Jeremy Hogan / Getty

While the system may be new to Indiana, neighboring states like Michigan and Illinois have successfully implemented similar measures. Indiana State Police emphasize patience and compliance, urging drivers to treat ramp metering lights like any other traffic signal.

Lights and signs will be unveiled in the coming days.

The post Indianapolis to Launch Ramp Metering on I-465 appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Indianapolis to Launch Ramp Metering on I-465  was originally published on wibc.com

More from B 105.7
Trending
b's big bucks
Contests

B’s Big Bucks

Local

Indianapolis to Launch Ramp Metering on I-465

Hooded person shadow outdoors in Missouri
Entertainment

Mysterious Photo Impacting People Who See It

Hanson
B in the now

Hanson’s ‘MMMBop’ Lyrics Aren’t What You Thought

mcdonalds
B in the now

Two New Sauces Join McDonald’s: Sweet & Spicy Jam Sauce and Mambo Sauce

Travel

USA Today picks Indiana town as best spot in the Midwest.

Happy smiling family with daughters in the car with sea background. Portrait of a smiling family with children at beach in the car. Holiday and travel concept
Entertainment

Travel Site For Hidden Gems

In this photo illustration, the Costco Wholesale logo seen...
Shop

The Most Popular Costco Item in Indiana Will Surprise You

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close