USA Today picks Indiana town as best spot in the Midwest.

People really like the Midwest because of its nice people and simple lifestyle. It’s also where you can find some really cute, beautiful, and old small towns in America.

If you want a calm vacation, to learn about culture, or to go somewhere with your family, you can find suggestions in USA Today’s 10 Best list. They have ranked the best small towns to visit in the Midwest. Each of them has less than 25,000 people. They were picked by experts and voted by readers as the best in the area. Two Indiana towns were featured on the list and one Indiana town was the publication’s top choice.

Exploring the heartland… Top spots to visit in the Midwest.

Vevay, Indiana:

“There’s a little slice of Switzerland in Indiana, right on the Ohio River, called Vevay. Settled by Swiss immigrants in 1802, the village became an enclave of wine producers, so it’s no surprise that the town holds a Swiss Wine Festival every year. Vevay still has a number of buildings from those early days, including the Benjamin Schenck Mansion, built in 1874.”

Madison, Indiana

“Madison, Indiana, has played a major role in the history of the Midwest since the 19th century, with many local residents assisting passengers with their escape from Kentucky through the Underground Railroad.” The city was picked by USA Today as the best spot to visit in the Midwest.

Visitors here can experience the full splendor of the surrounding Ohio River, heading west to marvel at waterfalls along Clifty Falls State Park, then setting off for the downtown district to embark on a Rockin’ Thunder River Tour.”

