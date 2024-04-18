Why You Shouldn’t Shop Hungry

You probably heard the advice for couples – “don’t go to bed angry”? But when it comes to grocery shopping, you shouldn’t go to the store hungry. As it is, most people say they generally spend more than they intended when it comes to getting groceries. But they estimate the average person who shops on an empty stomach will spend an additional $26 per outing. And with most people going to the grocery store two times a week, you can see how a person could save almost $2500 a year just by not going shopping hungry.

So next time you go to the grocery store stock up on some snacks to eat before you go to the grocery store next time!