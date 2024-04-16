Listen Live
Could Hugs Help the Pacers?

Published on April 16, 2024

For some people, physical touch is one of their main love languages. Studies have shown that hugs can actually reduce stress and anxiety in our lives. And now we know that physical touch can help you be a better basketball player.

A unique study showed that basketball players, while at the free-throw line, were more successful if a teammate makes it a point to pat them on the back or provide some type of positive physical touch! So will we see the Pacers hugging each other at the free-throw line during the playoffs? Probably not, but if they start to struggle …

