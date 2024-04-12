Two Simple Ways to Deal With Frustration

Unless you are a robot, you will get angry. It’s very much part of the human experience. Yet, being frustrated, disappointed or angry are places we don’t want to live for extended periods of time. If you ever find yourself wanting to rid yourself of these feelings, there are two simple things you can try – both involve paper and a pen or pencil.

Write down everything you are grateful for! We easily focus on the negative or what frustrates us which can consume us. So rather than letting these feelings take over, think of everything in your life you are thankful for. Better yet – get a journal so you can regularly add things or come back to look at on days when you are feeling upset. If you need something a little more demonstrative, next time you are feeling angry – write down all of those feelings. There’s something therapeutic about emptying your mind of all of these negative thoughts. And then take it a step further – rip up those papers. Not only are you symbolically ridding yourself of those feelings, but it’s pretty fun to rip or destroy something when are feeling frustrated!