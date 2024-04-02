Listen Live
Wellness

How many farts a day is considered “normal”?

Published on April 2, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Strong Disgust Smell Bad Breath of Suffering Woman in Studio

Source: Dmytro Buianskyi / Getty

Let’s get to the bottom of farting. Everybody passes gas—it’s a natural part of being human. But what causes it, and how many a day is “normal”?

Gas comes from two sources: air and real gas. Air, which is mostly odorless, results from swallowing. Real gas is produced when bacteria in the colon ferments food. This process generates gas that takes up space and can be more noticeable. That gas has to go somewhere, so…pffffft, squeak, honk and pblllwwh.

Fart cloud, smelly bubble, green spray, toxic gas, smoke steam, cartoon stink odour. Aroma vector illustration

Source: Sylfida / Getty

How Many Farts A Day Is Normal?

Dr. William Chey, a gastroenterology professor at the University of Michigan, emphasizes that passing gas between five and 15 times per day is totally normal. Factors like diet and gut bacteria influence how much gas you produce and its smell.

disgusted asian young man covering nose with hands

Source: Aria sandi Hasim / Getty

Why Do Some Farts Smell?

People are different in terms of the way that their gastrointestinal tract functions. For this reason, some odors are more pungent than others. He who smelt it, dealt it? That’s false but experts say there are not any smells that are red flags. Instead, focus on bowel movement frequency and texture.

Middle aged man have flatulence,indigestion,pain and swelling in the stomach,abdominal discomfort,dyspepsia symptom,difficulty in digesting food,distended belly,digestive disorders or stomach ulcers

Source: Satjawat Boontanataweepol / Getty

Gas isn’t the best indicator of gut health.

Certain foods, like beans and those high in FODMAPs (short-chain carbohydrates), can lead to excessive gas. Foods high in FODMAPs include certain vegetables, fruits, starches and dairy products. These foods are poorly absorbed by the small intestine, causing gas, bloating and sometimes diarrhea. However, you should keep an eye out for unintentional weight loss, blood in your stool or changes in bowel habits.

If gas becomes problematic, consult a doctor. They may suggest dietary changes. Keeping a fart diary can help identify patterns. Over-the-counter remedies like simethicone or probiotics might also provide relief.

Remember, breaking wind is a normal bodily function. And, if you have the humor of a 14-year-old, they triumphantly announce their arrival with pride!

The post How many farts a day is considered “normal”? appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

How many farts a day is considered “normal”?  was originally published on wibc.com

More from B 105.7
Trending
b's big bucks
Contests

B’s Big Bucks

Wellness

How many farts a day is considered “normal”?

zoo
Local

Enter To Win: xZooberance at the Indianapolis Zoo!

Donny Osmond
Entertainment

Enter To Win: Donny Osmond

Jim Gaffigan
Entertainment

Enter To Win: Jim Gaffigan – Barely Alive Tour

2024 AACTA Awards Ceremony Presented By Foxtel Group - Ceremony
B's Indy Blogs

How Many Times Was “Barbie” Said in the “Barbie Movie”?

Choose The Music We Play On B105.7!
Local

Choose The Music We Play On B105.7!

Sean's Tough Trivia
Entertainment

Sean’s Tough Trivia! 3/28/24

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close