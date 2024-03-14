Listen Live
2 Indiana cities as best places to live in America

Published on March 14, 2024

John Mellencamp famously wrote that he was “born in a small town. And I live in a small town. Probably die in a small town. Oh, those small communities”

Livability compiled a list of the Top 100 Best Places to live in the U.S. today. They only considered cities with a population between 75,000 and 500,000. They excluded large and major markets “not because those cities aren’t incredible but because we’re all familiar with their advantages and disadvantages. We also know that our biggest cities continue to see a significant exodus.”

So, where are the best cities in America to create a life you love?

According to Livability’s list, 2 out of the top 10 are located in Indiana. By measuring a city’s economy, housing and cost of living, amenities, transportation, environment, safety, education and health, they came up with these 2 places in the Hoosier state.

Carmel, Indiana

“Roughly 30 minutes outside of Indianapolis is Carmel, IN, a picturesque city with a stellar arts scene and top-rated schools. Carmel embraces quality of life, and residents have access to a variety of cultural events and outdoor activities. Carmel ranks highest for economy, health and safety. Carmel has more than 700 acres of parks and greenways to explore and enjoy. Also, Carmel is also home to the legendary Monon Bike Trail.”

LivScore: 866

Population: 103,628

Med. Home Value: $388,578

Fishers, Indiana

“Minutes from Indianapolis, Fishers perfectly blends small-town suburban life and big-city amenities. With top-ranked schools, safe neighborhoods and plenty of parks and recreation, the city offers a family-friendly environment and an affordable cost of living. The crime rate is 5.2 times lower than the national average. There is a really diverse amount of attractions and dining. Lastly, Fishers ranks highest for economy, health and safety.

LivScore: 848

Population: 103,610

Med. Home Value: $331,594

 

