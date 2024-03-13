Listen Live
Indianapolis named one of the cheapest cities in the US for wings.

Published on March 13, 2024

Americans have an unquestionable love for chicken wings, with the average person consuming around 18,000 wings in their lifetime.

65% of Americans who eat chicken wings like to do so while watching major sporting events. According to the National Chicken Council, Americans consumed 1.3 billion wings in the days leading up to and including the biggest football game of the year.

With diverse sauce options like buffalo, garlic Parmesan, lemon pepper, and mango habanero, wings make an affordable and great meal. But, where can you find the most pocket-friendly chicken wings?

To find out, the team at Betway has looked at over 50 US cities, assessing the average price for 6 wings and the number of wing restaurants to crown the cheapest and most expensive cities.

Cheapest Cities for Chicken Wings

1 Baltimore $7.76

2 Omaha $7.95

3 Indianapolis $8.09

4 San Francisco $8.31

5 Los Angeles $8.93

6 Denver $9.14

7 Atlanta $9.38

8 Tucson $9.44

9 Columbus $9.51

10 Nashville $9.59

Indy also has 338 different spots that will deliver wings straight to your door.

Most Expensive City for Wings

1 Austin $18.96

2 El Paso $13.63

3 Las Vegas $13.19

4 Dallas $12.91

5 Minneapolis $12.83

6 Long Beach $12.63

7 Washington $12.59

8 Kansas City $12.56

9 San Diego $12.46

10 Seattle $12.23

Now that we know chicken wings are a good value in Indianapolis, the bigger question remains. Do you prefer bone-in or boneless?

