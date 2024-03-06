Sun King Brewing Unveils Special Brew for Eclipse Day Celebration

As the celestial spectacle of a total solar eclipse approaches, Sun King Brewing in Indianapolis is gearing up to offer a unique libation for enthusiasts to enjoy during this rare event. Partnering with 12 breweries situated along the path of totality for April’s eclipse, Sun King introduces “3-07,” a signature beer crafted specifically for the occasion.

“We’ve got this beautiful golden ale that represents the sun, and then on the dark side, we have the coffee beans in there,” explains Dave Colt, the co-founder and brewmaster of Sun King Brewing. “It’ll have this cool, roasty wonderfulness happening at the same time.”

The beer, aptly named after the total duration of the eclipse over Indianapolis, is infused with coffee roasted by the local Sun Bean Roastery. This collaborative effort brings together the expertise of multiple breweries to create a beverage that embodies both the brightness of the sun and the depth of darkness during an eclipse.

Scheduled for release a month ahead of the eclipse on April 8, “3-07” will be available on tap at all Sun King locations and select bars that carry their products. To complement the launch, Sun King Brewing is also hosting an Indy Total Solar Eclipse Viewing Party at their brewery on 135 N. College Ave. The event, scheduled for 11 a.m. on April 8, promises a day filled with celestial wonders and engaging activities.

“We’re excited to bring people together to witness this rare event while enjoying our special brew,” says Colt. “It’s not just about the beer; it’s about creating memorable experiences around moments like these.”

The Indy Total Solar Eclipse Viewing Party is open to the public and free to attend, offering an opportunity for locals and visitors alike to come together, celebrate, and witness the magic of the cosmos. Whether sipping on “3-07” or participating in the festivities, Sun King Brewing invites everyone to join in the excitement of eclipse day.