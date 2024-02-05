Food Sports: Indianapolis has a big appetite for competitive cooking.

Indianapolis is known for crowning champions. And now, those into competitive cooking will be racing to the finish line like never before.

In November, Indianapolis will host the World Food Championships (WFC), a major event in “food sport competition.” The competition will draw 1,500 participants, including home cooks, chefs, and BBQ teams, from around the world to the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Basically, WFC 2024 is one of the largest food sports competitions globally. It will feature 12 categories including: bacon, barbecue, burger, chef, dessert, live fire, rice, noodle, sandwich, soup, and vegetarian.

The 12th Annual World Food Championships have been set for Nov 8-12, 2024. Spectators can watch competitive cooking contests, sample dishes, attend cooking demos, and explore sponsor offerings. All in all, 40 countries and every state in America will be represented at WFC’s main event.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch said, “Indianapolis is the perfect destination for the World Food Championships, and we are very excited to serve up some great Hoosier Hospitality”.

Also, Mike McCloud, WFC’s founder, sees Indy as the ideal home for the Main Event. He stated, “Indianapolis is a place where champions are crowned in all types of sporting events and professional leagues. That reputation, in addition to the diverse culinary scene that has blossomed over the years, makes Indy a perfect home for our Main Event. The event aims to establish Indianapolis as the Food Sports Capital of America.

