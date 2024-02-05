Listen Live
B's Indy Blogs

Food Sports: Indianapolis has a big appetite for competitive cooking.

Published on February 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Grilled beef steak with grilled vegetables, carrots, cherry tomatoes, broccoli and French fries. American food concept, copy space

Source: Nongnuch Pitakkorn / Getty

Indianapolis is known for crowning champions. And now, those into competitive cooking will be racing to the finish line like never before.

In November, Indianapolis will host the World Food Championships (WFC), a major event in “food sport competition.” The competition will draw 1,500 participants, including home cooks, chefs, and BBQ teams, from around the world to the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Houston Chronicle

Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers via Getty Images / Getty

Basically, WFC 2024 is one of the largest food sports competitions globally. It will feature 12 categories including: bacon, barbecue, burger, chef, dessert, live fire, rice, noodle, sandwich, soup, and vegetarian.

Cheeseburger

Source: Royce Ngiam / Getty

The 12th Annual World Food Championships have been set for Nov 8-12, 2024. Spectators can watch competitive cooking contests, sample dishes, attend cooking demos, and explore sponsor offerings. All in all, 40 countries and every state in America will be represented at WFC’s main event.

Pita - big sandwich with pulled beef and fresh vegetables on wooden table

Source: gbh007 / Getty

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch said, “Indianapolis is the perfect destination for the World Food Championships, and we are very excited to serve up some great Hoosier Hospitality”.

Delicious dessert, blueberry pie slices, decorated with fresh berries.

Source: Nongnuch Pitakkorn / Getty

Also, Mike McCloud, WFC’s founder, sees Indy as the ideal home for the Main Event. He stated, “Indianapolis is a place where champions are crowned in all types of sporting events and professional leagues. That reputation, in addition to the diverse culinary scene that has blossomed over the years, makes Indy a perfect home for our Main Event.  The event aims to establish Indianapolis as the Food Sports Capital of America.

The post Food Sports: Indianapolis has a big appetite for competitive cooking. appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

SEE ALSO

Food Sports: Indianapolis has a big appetite for competitive cooking.  was originally published on wibc.com

More from B 105.7

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close