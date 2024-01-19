The Indianapolis Home Show begins today. At the Home Show, they will be offering a diverse array of home-related products and services. Immerse yourself in captivating displays that ignite inspiration for your upcoming home projects. You can connect with seasoned industry experts at the Home Show and attend presentations by local and international home professionals.

Whether you arrive at the Indiana State Fairgrounds with a specific project in mind or simply seek inspiration, the local home professionals are ready to assist you. The event will highlight over 400 booths.

Where is the Show located?

Indiana State Fairgrounds and Event Center, West Pavilion & Expo Hall – 1202 East 38th Street (at the intersection of Fall Creek and 38th Street)

What are the dates & times for the Home Show?

Friday, January 19, 2024 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 20, 2024 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 21, 2024 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Monday, January 22, 2024 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday, January 23, 2024 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, January 25, 2024 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Friday, January 26, 2024 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 27, 2024 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 28, 2024 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

What is admission for the Home Show?

Adults (At the door) $15.00

Adults (Online only) $13.00

Children (Ages 6-12) $3.00

Children (Ages 5 & Under) FREE

The post The Indianapolis Home Show opens their doors appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

SEE ALSO 10 Free Family Friendly Mid-September Events Near Indy

The Indianapolis Home Show opens their doors was originally published on wibc.com