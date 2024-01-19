Listen Live
Arbys To Sell Keys to the Cheese keychains For Free Cheese For A Year!

Published on January 19, 2024

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

From friendship to cheese!

Tomorrow Arby’s wants to give you the keys to the cheese!

For 2-bucks on Saturday ONLY, you can buy this key chain that will give you a free cup of Arby’s cheese sauce every time you visit for the rest of the year!

“Our Keys to the Cheese add a fun creative take to the offering, as well – whether you’re a cheese aficionado or a newly minted cheese lover, Arby’s Cheddar Sauce cups pair so well with our iconic sandwiches and curly fries and are sure to elevate your meal and satisfy your cravings,” said Ellen Rose, Arby’s chief marketing officer.

The Keys to the Cheese keychains will only be sold in store at Arby’s locations while supplies last on Saturday.

