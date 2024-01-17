Listen Live
B's Indy Blogs

Doctor Richard Moss is running for Bucshon’s seat in the 8th district

Published on January 17, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

US Capitol Building

Source: Jim Glab / Getty

A conservative surgeon from southern Indiana, Doctor Moss, has announced his candidacy for the U.S. House seat currently held by retiring Rep. Larry Bucshon in 8th Congressional District.

“After much prayer and consideration, I am excited to launch our campaign for Congress,” Moss said.

Doctor Richard Moss is known for his strong stance on immigration, advocating an end to birthright citizenship and chain migration. He also aims to revitalize the economy, which he believes has suffered under President Joe Biden, and reduce government intervention.

Expressing his excitement for the campaign, Moss emphasized the need to counter the impact of Biden and Harris’s policies, which he views as endangering the country. He pledges to bring his “hometown Hoosier values” to Washington and continue supporting Donald Trump’s America First agenda.

American Politics

Source: Douglas Rissing / Getty

Moss attended Indiana University and provided cancer treatment globally. He currently resides in Jasper, Indiana, with his wife, Ying.

With Rep. Bucshon not seeking reelection, Doctor Moss joins the race in a political landscape where 38 U.S. House members, including Bucshon, are not seeking reelection in the upcoming year. Republicans presently hold a 220-213 majority in the chamber.

The post Doctor Richard Moss is running for Bucshon’s seat in the 8th district appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

SEE ALSO

Doctor Richard Moss is running for Bucshon’s seat in the 8th district  was originally published on wibc.com

More from B 105.7

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close