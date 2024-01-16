Listen Live
Cast Your Vote for Conner Prairie in USA TODAY

Published on January 16, 2024

Conner Prairie has been nominated for Best Open-Air Museum by USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. The USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards highlight top-notch attractions and business, providing readers with recommendations.

Conner Prairie in Fishers is a unique open-air museum that features different historic areas. It includes a recreated 1836 prairie town, a Civil War journey, and an 1816 Lenape Indian camp. Conner Prairie offers insights into different periods of American history. Bringing these settings to life are skilled interpreters that engage with visitors about the lifestyles, traditions, and challenges faced by people from different time periods.

Conner Prairie will compete against 19 other museums, selected as the best in the country by a panel of industry experts and editors at USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

In 2024, Conner Prairie will celebrate 50 years since the creation of Prairietown. All in all, to commemorate this landmark anniversary, Conner Prairie is announcing 50 Commitments to the community. They will highlight the work the Museum has done and continues to do to provide avenues for cultural enrichment, foster learning, spark curiosity and enhance the human experience.

The winning museums, as determined by your vote, will be announced on Friday, February 23.

Subsequently, you can use this LINK to cast your vote!

The post Cast Your Vote for Conner Prairie in USA TODAY appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

