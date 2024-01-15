Miss Indiana Secures Second Runner Up in Miss America

Who is Miss Indiana?

Miss Indiana, Cydney Bridges, is a Fort Wayne native. She secured the title of second runner-up in the recent Miss America pageant held on Sunday.

Having previously been crowned Miss Indiana last year, Cydney Bridges was competing among a total of 37 contestants in the Miss Indiana competition.

By profession, Bridges is a registered nurse at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis. She attributes her successful nursing career to the support she received from the Miss America organization. Through her participation in pageants, Bridges has been awarded approximately $20,000 in scholarships.

The Huntington University graduate was announced as a Top 11 finalist in the competition earlier Sunday. She earned the Miss Congeniality title at this year’s event.

Who is Miss America?

Madison Marsh, a 22-year-old second lieutenant in the US Air Force, took home the Miss America crown, which comes with scholarship money.

When crowned, Miss Colorado Madison Marsh, became the first active-duty military service member to win the title in the pageant’s nearly 100-year history.

