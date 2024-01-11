Farewell to Nostalgic Fruit Stripe Gum

In a bittersweet announcement, Ferrara Candy Company has confirmed the discontinuation of the iconic Fruit Stripe Gum, a cherished gum brand that has tantalized taste buds since its introduction in 1969. A representative for Ferrara expressed the gravity of the decision, emphasizing that it was not made lightly and took into account various factors, including consumer preferences, purchasing patterns, and overall brand trends for Fruit Stripe Gum.

For over five decades, Fruit Stripe Gum has been a staple with its distinctive zebra-print packaging and five vibrant flavors: Wet n’ Wild Melon, Cherry, Lemon, Orange, and Peach Smash. Each pack even included a delightful bonus—a temporary tattoo featuring the beloved mascot, Yipes the Zebra.

The decision to discontinue Fruit Stripe Gum marks the end of an era, prompting nostalgia and a sense of loss among fans. However, there is a silver lining for those looking to savor one last chew, as Ferrara assures that remaining stock may still be found in select retailers nationwide.

Ferrara Candy Company, known for other popular sweets like Trolli, Fun Dip, Pixy Stix, and Nerds, acknowledges the difficulty of parting with the classic gum brand. Despite bidding farewell to Fruit Stripe, Ferrara is eager to reassure the public that many beloved brands associated with childhood memories, such as Fun Dip, Gobstopper, Jujyfruits, Atomic Fireballs, Chuckles, and Pixy Stix, will continue to be available.

In the realm of candy delights, Ferrara also highlights the growing popularity of its Nerds brand, which has garnered enough acclaim to secure a coveted Super Bowl commercial slot during Super Bowl 58.

While Fruit Stripe Gum may be taking its final bow, Ferrara Candy Company remains committed to delivering the sweet nostalgia of other cherished brands that have defined recess, ice cream trucks, and countless childhood joys.