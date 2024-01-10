Indianapolis Zoo Awaits Arrival of New White Rhino Calf

Excitement is building at the Indianapolis Zoo as officials announce the upcoming arrival of a new white rhinoceros calf. The highly anticipated addition to the zoo’s rhino family is expected to be born in February, according to a press release from zoo authorities.

At 19 years old, Zenzele, the expectant mother, is preparing to welcome her seventh calf. The journey of a rhinoceros pregnancy lasts approximately 16 months, highlighting the patience and anticipation surrounding this impending birth.

Zenzele made her way to the Indianapolis Zoo from The Wilds in Cumberland, Ohio, in June, following the recommendations of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan. This program, designed to manage threatened and endangered species, aims to ensure sustainable and genetically diverse populations.

The soon-to-arrive calf’s father is Kengele, a male white rhinoceros who remains at The Wilds in Ohio. Zoo officials shared insights into the social dynamics of male rhinoceroses, highlighting their tendency to live in smaller “bachelor herds” before mingling with female herds for mating.

Currently, the Indianapolis Zoo’s rhino herd consists of Zenzele, her offspring, and other members including Spike, Mambo, and Gloria, with Gloria being Zenzele’s grandmother.

“The number of white rhinoceroses in the wild continues to decline, and it is crucial to raise awareness for their plight,” emphasized Indianapolis Zoo President and CEO Dr. Robert Shumaker. “The historic birth of this calf will be a symbol of hope for the conservation of rhinoceroses around the world.”

“The historic birth of this calf will be a symbol of hope for the conservation of rhinoceroses around the world.” – Indianapolis Zoo President and CEO Dr. Robert Shumaker

Underlining the urgency of conservation efforts, the International Rhinoceros Foundation reported that four out of the five remaining rhinoceros species in the wild are at risk of extinction. White rhinoceroses, although classified as near threatened on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species, are considered the least threatened among the five rhino species, according to the Indianapolis Zoo.

Both Zenzele and her unborn calf are reported to be in good health, and the zoo team remains optimistic about the pregnancy. Prepared for any potential complications that may arise, the Indianapolis Zoo is committed to sharing updates and raising awareness about the importance of preserving these majestic creatures.

In the words of Dr. Shumaker, “The birth of this calf represents not just a momentous occasion for our zoo but a significant step in safeguarding the future of white rhinoceroses globally.”