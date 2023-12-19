Navigating Holiday Shopping: Insights for 2023

As the holiday season approaches, let’s take a look at holiday shopping statics. A NerdWallet survey reveals that a whopping 85% of Americans, approximately 222 million people, are gearing up to purchase gifts for their loved ones. The anticipated average spending per individual stands at $831. Altogether, it contributes to a staggering $184 billion in holiday gifts for the year.

Debt Dilemmas from 2022:

The survey highlights a lingering concern from the previous year. 52% of Americans admitted to incurring credit card debt during the 2022 holiday season. Alarmingly, 31% of these individuals have yet to settle these balances. The average time taken to clear last year’s credit card debt was 1.9 months.

How will you pay for the holiday shopping?

2023 holiday shoppers plan to use a variety of payment methods to cover gifts this holiday season. About two-thirds (66%) will use cash — which includes debit cards — and more than a quarter (28%) will use money from their savings to pay for gifts.

Credit Card Dependency Persists:

This year, 74% of holiday shopping will be paid by shoppers with credit cards for their purchases, averaging a charge of $680. Notably, over a quarter of respondents express a willingness to go into more debt than usual, including 42% of parents with children under 18.

Inflation’s Impact on Gift Giving & Holiday Shopping:

More than half of holiday shoppers (56%) cite inflation as a limiting factor, preventing them from buying as many gifts as they would like. Nevertheless, 39% feel pressured to exceed their comfort zones in spending, with 12% considering tapping into emergency savings for holiday gifts.

Local Support and Generosity:

A noteworthy 27% of holiday shoppers pledge to support local businesses. Furthermore, 25% of respondents express a willingness to tip more generously during the season. Lastly, 20% allocate most of their charitable giving to the holidays.

