A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

Buc-ee’s is more than a gas station. It’s a cult favorite and is like nothing else you’ll encounter on the road.

There are 46 Buc-ee’s locations across the U.S., 34 in Texas and 12 in other states. All of them are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The largest travel center is in Sevierville, Tennessee. It’s 74,707 square feet (a world record) which is about 23% larger than a football field. It has 350 employees.

Buc-ee’s is worth somewhere around $2 billion, with that number most certainly growing in the future.

Currently, the closest Buc-ee’s to Indiana is in Richmond, Kentucky. But wait for it, because there’s a new location coming.

Buc-ee’s is getting ready to build its first Ohio location in Huber Heights. That’s just 113 miles from Indy. You’re looking at a one hour and 45 minute road trip. Huber Heights is just east of I-75 by I-70. The Huber Heights Buc-ee’s will be located at Intersection 70 and Exit 235. A recent report indicates that it’s just seven miles off of I-75.

Buc-ee’s is expected to add more locations, including those listed below.

Springfield, Missouri | Dec. 11, 2023

| Dec. 11, 2023 Johnstown, Colorado | 2024

| 2024 Hillsboro, Texas | 2024

| 2024 Smiths Grove, Kentucky | 2024

| 2024 Amarillo, Texas | 2025

| 2025 Boerne, Texas | 2025

| 2025 Ruston, Louisiana | 2025

| 2025 Rockingham County, Virginia | 2025

| 2025 Marion County, Florida | 2025

| 2025 New Kent County, Virginia | 2027

| 2027 DeForest, Wisconsin | Not known

They’re famous for having the swankiest and cleanest restrooms in the whole country, tons of fuel options, plenty of food choices, souvenirs, and all the travel stuff you never thought you’d need.

