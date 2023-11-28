Most of the songs are uplifting and trigger a feeling inside that we have entangled with the holiday season. Christmas songs offer a sense of nostalgia and joy. But which is your favorite?

A new study has revealed the top five Christmas songs that each US state searches for the most. The research conducted by CasinosSweeps.com examined the top Christmas songs. They analyzed Google search data from the top 100 most popular Christmas songs.

Indiana’s top five searched Christmas songs:

All I Want for Christmas is You:

Hoosiers have sought out this song 2,753 a month on average. ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’ was first released by Mariah Carey in 1994 from her fourth studio album and first holiday album ‘Merry Christmas’. The New York Post estimated that Mariah makes a profit of $3 million every year from the song. This song appeared as the number-one searched song in every state in the US.

Silent Night:

‘Silent Night’ is being searched for 1,351 times a month on average by people in Indiana. Bing Crosby’s version of the song is the most popular and has sold over 30 million copies since its release in 1935. It is the third highest-selling single of all time. Other recent popular song versions include Mariah Carey, Michael Bublé and Justin Bieber.

Somewhere Only We Know:

Enthusiasts are searching for ‘Somewhere Only We Know’ 1,229 times a month on average. The song was initially sung by alternative rock band Keane and turned into a Christmas song by Lily Allen in 2014. This was a surprise to me.

Jingle Bells:

On average, Hoosiers search for this song 1,175 times a month. ‘Jingle Bells’ has had many popular covers ranging from Bing Crosby and the Andrew Sisters, Frank Sinatra to Gwen Stefani.

Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer:

Indiana residents are searching for ‘Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer’ 973 times a month on average. The song was originally created into a Christmas song hit by Gene Autry in 1949 and has had many popular covers ranging from Dean Martin to Destiny’s Child.

