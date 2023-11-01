DiGiorno’s Thanksgiving Pizza: A Savory Holiday Twist

In an era where food experimentation and outlandish releases dominate the culinary scene, DiGiorno is boldly venturing into holiday territory with a new Thanksgiving-themed frozen pizza. This move comes on the heels of the pizza purveyor’s previous headline-grabbing release for 2023, a controversial pineapple and pickle pizza deliberately designed to ignite online debates.

DiGiorno has earned a reputation for culinary audacity, embracing the challenge of redefining pizza with their innovative creations. This was exemplified by their line of croissant crust breakfast pizzas inspired by cinnamon rolls and eggs benedict.

Now, they’ve elevated the concept further by introducing the DiGiorno Thanksgiving Pizza. This pizza masterpiece embodies the essence of a classic Thanksgiving dinner, blending the traditional turkey and beloved sides atop a pizza crust. It’s available exclusively online at the attractive price of $11.23. Each Wednesday, starting from November 1, 2023, through Wednesday, November 22, a limited quantity of Thanksgiving Pizzas will be released on their website, while supplies last.

Interestingly, DiGiorno cites a 2019 Instacart survey revealing that 68% of Americans may not be fond of classic Thanksgiving dishes but still consume them, which partly motivates the creation of a pizza featuring those very dishes as toppings.

The DiGiorno Thanksgiving Pizza unites various holiday favorites into a single, delectable bite. Its foundation is a thick Detroit-style crust, complemented by a creamy gravy base. Toppings include succulent turkey, diced sweet potatoes, crisp green beans, tangy cranberries, and a garnish of crispy onion strings. A blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheeses further enhances the experience. It’s a feast for those who relish the flavors of Thanksgiving, although die-hard stuffing enthusiasts may have to stick with the traditional fare to satisfy their craving.