Job Opportunities at B105.7!

B105.7, is currently seeking enthusiastic individuals to join our dynamic promotions team!
If you have a passion for music, entertainment, and creating memorable experiences, then we invite you to apply for these exciting positions below!
At B105.7, we believe in the power of radio as a medium that connects people, entertains, and shapes communities. As a member of our promotions team, you will play a vital role in engaging our listeners, building brand awareness, and bringing our events to life.
Here are some key responsibilities and qualifications for the positions:
-
Street Team Member: (Click HERE to apply)
- Assist in planning, organizing, and executing promotional events and campaigns.
- Engage with listeners at live broadcasts, concerts, and community events.
- Coordinate with on-air personalities and program directors to ensure seamless execution.
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills.
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and handle multiple tasks.
-
- Represent the radio station at various locations, including retail outlets, concerts, and festivals.
- Distribute promotional materials, such as merchandise, stickers, and event flyers.
- Interact with listeners, create buzz, and generate excitement about our radio programs and events.
- Outgoing and friendly personality.
- Flexible schedule, including evenings and weekends.
-
B's Big Bucks
-
Two New Sauces Join McDonald’s: Sweet & Spicy Jam Sauce and Mambo Sauce
-
Win tickets to see Trans-Siberian Orchestra!
-
"Mean Girls" Throws the Ultimate October 3rd Party on TikTok!
-
B105.7 Presents Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghosts of Christmas Eve, The Best of TSO and more!
-
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert Film Hits the Big Screen
-
Win tickets to the private screening of Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour!
-
Enter to Win Tickets to See DAYBREAK - The Music & Passion of Barry Manilow