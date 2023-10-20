Job Opportunities at B105.7!

B105.7, is currently seeking enthusiastic individuals to join our dynamic promotions team!

If you have a passion for music, entertainment, and creating memorable experiences, then we invite you to apply for these exciting positions below!

At B105.7, we believe in the power of radio as a medium that connects people, entertains, and shapes communities. As a member of our promotions team, you will play a vital role in engaging our listeners, building brand awareness, and bringing our events to life.

Here are some key responsibilities and qualifications for the positions:

Promotions Coordinator:

Assist in planning, organizing, and executing promotional events and campaigns.

Engage with listeners at live broadcasts, concerts, and community events.

Coordinate with on-air personalities and program directors to ensure seamless execution.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and handle multiple tasks.

Street Team Member:

Represent the radio station at various locations, including retail outlets, concerts, and festivals.

Distribute promotional materials, such as merchandise, stickers, and event flyers.

Interact with listeners, create buzz, and generate excitement about our radio programs and events.

Outgoing and friendly personality.

Flexible schedule, including evenings and weekends.