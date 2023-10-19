Revealed: the top 10 sports team logos Americans search for the most

A successful sports logo is one that is simple, memorable, representative of the team’s brand identity, unique, timeless, and versatile. It should be able to stand out from the competition, evoke emotion, and create a connection with fans.

A recent study found that the Dallas Cowboys have the most widely searched sports team branding in the United States. Digital Silk analyzed over 200 global brands to determine the most searched sports team brands in the U.S. Here are the Top 10:

Dallas Cowboys

Claiming the top spot with an average of 30,426 combined monthly searches, the Dallas Cowboys, one of Texas’ two NFL teams, features a simple logo – a royal blue five-pointed star with a white border and royal blue outline. The Cowboys, with a rich NFL history, have won five Super Bowls and recently reached the Divisional Playoffs.

Philadelphia Eagles

In the second position with an average of 27,000 combined monthly searches are the Philadelphia Eagles. They have a logo featuring a cartoonish bald eagle’s head in white and grey with black lines and border. The Eagles, with a strong football history, made it to the Super Bowl in 2022, though they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls secure third place with an average of 24,119 combined monthly searches. Characterized by their logo which depicts a red cartoon bull’s head with white horns, red horn tips, and black lines. The Bulls made a mark in the 1990s, winning six NBA titles in eight years, led by Michael Jordan.

Kansas City Chiefs

Ranked fourth with an average of 22,105 combined monthly searches, the Kansas City Chiefs sport a logo featuring an interlocking red “K” and “C” with a black outline on a white arrowhead with a black border. The Chiefs have seen significant success, including three Super Bowl victories, with two recent wins in 2019 and 2022.

Buffalo Bills

Rounding out the top five are the Buffalo Bills, with an average of 21,360 combined monthly searches. The Bills boast a logo featuring a stylized charging blue buffalo with a red streak extending from its horns. In 2022, the Bills made the playoffs but were eliminated in the Divisional Playoffs by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Minnesota Vikings

Securing the sixth spot with an average of 19,585 combined monthly searches are the Minnesota Vikings. They’re logo depicts a stylized blond-haired Viking wearing a yellow helmet with purple trim and white horns. Despite reaching the NFL postseason in 2022, the Vikings were eliminated in the Wild Card playoffs by the New York Giants.

Miami Dolphins

In the seventh position with an average of 16,743 combined monthly searches, the Miami Dolphins feature a logo with a stylized aqua, white, and blue dolphin set against a white sun with an orange corona. The Dolphins have won two Super Bowls and made a playoff appearance in the 2022 season, though they were defeated in the NFL Wild Card playoffs by the Bills.

Cleveland Browns

Ranked eighth with an average of 14,383 combined monthly searches, the Cleveland Browns are the only NFL team without a helmet sports logo. Their current logo consists of a burnt orange football helmet with a brown stripe and white highlights. They have introduced an additional “dawg” logo, which features a stylized burnt orange bullmastiff dog’s head with a spiked collar, brown details, and a white stripe running from its brow over the middle of its head. The Browns have faced challenges in recent years, last making the playoffs in the 2020 NFL season.

Chicago Bears

In ninth place with an average of 14,169 combined monthly searches, the Chicago Bears feature a logo with a dark blue and orange head of a roaring bear. The Chicago Bears have won one Super Bowl and last made a playoff appearance in the 2020 season.

Atlanta Braves

Rounding out the top ten with an average of 13,640 combined monthly searches, the Atlanta Braves become the first MLB team to make the list. Their sports logo showcases the word “Braves” written in cursive with a blue border above a red tomahawk with yellow detailing. The Braves also have a cap insignia bearing a white cursive letter “A.” The Braves have secured four World Series championships and finished atop the National League East in 2022. That earned them a playoff spot, although they were ultimately defeated in the National League Division Series by the Philadelphia Phillies.

