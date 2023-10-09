2 points take down! WWE Fastlane in Indy becomes record setter.

WWE fans really made their presence felt at WWE Fastlane this past Saturday night.

The event took place at Indianapolis’ Gainbridge Fieldhouse, marking the city’s return to WWE premium live events after a seven-year hiatus since WWE Clash of Champions.

In a press release from WWE that dropped on Monday, it was revealed that this Fastlane was a historic one. It became the most-watched and highest-grossing Fastlane event in the company’s history. It broke records for viewership, gate revenue, and sponsorship.

Typically held after the Royal Rumble, this year’s edition was the first time Fastlane was held during the fall. USA Today reports, “The Last Man Standing match was out of control from the moment the bell rang. There were kendo sticks, tables, ladders and even nunchucks in what turned out to be an insane battle from two of the most entertaining stars on the WWE roster.”

All in all, the viewership for Fastlane soared by an impressive 71 percent, surpassing the previous record set in 2021. The show was a complete sell-out. It set a new record for gate revenue, which was up by more than 31 percent compared to the last record set in Cleveland back in 2016. Indianapolis witnessed its highest-grossing WWE event ever, making this Fastlane truly unforgettable.

