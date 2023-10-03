“Mean Girls” Throws the Ultimate October 3rd Party on TikTok!

Ladies and gentlemen, fetch your pink outfits and brace yourselves for the most grool celebration of the year! In an epic homage to October 3rd, that sacred day when Aaron Samuels asked Cady Heron what day it was, “Mean Girls” is now available for your streaming pleasure on TikTok—for free! Yes, you read that right, you can relive the Plastics’ shenanigans in 23 bite-sized, totally ‘fetch’ parts!

It’s a ‘Mean Girls’ miracle! Paramount, in all its wisdom, has bequeathed upon us the entire cult classic movie, and we are here for it. So, while you’re sipping on your Starbucks pumpkin spice latte and wearing your pink on Wednesdays, get ready to hit play on TikTok and indulge in the hilarious world of North Shore High School.

But wait, there’s more! If you want to take your October 3rd festivities to the next level, you can join in on the fun during the TikTok Live watch party, hosted by the studio’s official page. Get your burn book and your best Regina George impression ready because this is going to be soooo fetch! The watch party kicks off at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Tuesday, so mark your calendars, set your alarms, and prepare to laugh until you cry (just like Gretchen Wieners).

This year’s October 3rd festivities are even more spectacular because they precede the highly anticipated release of the “Mean Girls” movie musical in January. This fresh take on the iconic film, adapted from Tina Fey’s 2018 Broadway sensation, features a brand new cast, with Angourie Rice stepping into Lindsay Lohan’s shoes as Cady Heron. Cady will join forces with a dynamic duo of local outcasts in the new version, played by Auliʻi Cravalho and Jaquel Spivey, as they hatch a plot to take down the popular queen bees, portrayed by Reneé Rapp, Bebe Wood, and Avantika Vandanapu.

While we’re excited to see the new cast’s take on the iconic characters, let’s not forget the OG Plastics—Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, and Amanda Seyfried—who helped make “Mean Girls” a modern classic. The original film grossed a staggering $130 million at the global box office upon its initial release, and we couldn’t be happier that it’s still a huge part of our lives.

Now, you might be wondering if the OG cast will make an appearance in the 2024 movie. Rachel McAdams has given us hope, saying, “I don’t see a way to shoehorn us in, but if Tina can figure it out, I’m there, for sure.” Fingers crossed that Tina Fey works her magic!

So, mark your calendars for January 12th when “Mean Girls: The Musical” struts its stuff in theaters. Until then, binge-watch “Mean Girls” on TikTok and remember: it’s October 3rd, so you can wear pink whenever you please!