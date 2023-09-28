Listen Live
Indianapolis cidery nominated for best in the country. Vote here.

Published on September 28, 2023

Hard cider is having a moment in the United States. There is an impressive cidery in Indy! With more people exploring beyond traditional beers, cider has emerged as a crowd-pleaser. The American Cider Association reports an impressive 1,000+ hard cideries scattered across the nation. These cider creators are bringing fresh apple magic to the table, crafting ciders that are inventive, distinct, and downright delicious.

Boozy Cold Hard Apple Cider

Source: bhofack2 / Getty

Now, let’s dive into the cider scene. In Indy, one location is reimagining what cider can be.

Ash & Elm Cider Co. has been nominated by USA Today as one of the countries 10 best.

Located at 1301 E Washington Street., the cider creations are a flavor journey.

Picture sipping on their Tropical Hops cider, bursting with guava and passionfruit. Or quenching your thirst with a Lemongrass Coconut concoction. But it’s not just about cider here; they’ve got an on-site restaurant serving up treats like elote fritters and fried green tomatoes.

Their web-site claims,

“Ash & Elm Cider Co. makes complex and balanced ciders that are never from concentrate and are naturally gluten-free. Using regionally-sourced, all-natural ingredients, our award-winning ciders showcase a wide range of modern styles. There’s something for everyone!”

Refreshing fall cocktail, apple cider drink with apple slices and thyme

Source: VeselovaElena / Getty

Cideries are on the forefront of the cider revolution. If you’d like to vote for Indy’s Ash & Elm Cider Company, click here. Raise a glass to the delightful world of hard cider in the U.S. and to a top contender in Indianapolis.

Cheers to that!

The post Indianapolis cidery nominated for best in the country. Vote here. appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

