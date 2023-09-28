Britney Spears Takes Fans on a Nostalgic Road Trip with “Crossroads” Theatrical Re-Release

In an exciting turn of events for fans of pop icon Britney Spears, the beloved 2002 film “Crossroads” is making a grand return to theaters for a two-night engagement on October 23rd and 25th. This special re-release is perfectly timed to coincide with the launch of Spears’ highly anticipated memoir, “The Woman in Me.” In this exclusive sneak peek, we get a glimpse of the trailer for this global fan event that promises to transport viewers back in time to the world of Lucy, played by Spears, and her friends as they embark on a transformative cross-country journey.

“Crossroads,” directed by Tamra Davis and written by the acclaimed Shonda Rhimes, is a heartfelt coming-of-age road-trip dramedy that follows the adventures of Lucy and her childhood best friends Kit (Zoe Saldaña) and Mimi (Taryn Manning). These three friends, who had drifted apart over eight years, decide to rekindle their bond and embark on an unforgettable journey of self-discovery across the United States. Their plan? Virtually nonexistent. Their budget? Almost non-existent. Their dreams? Abundant. As they hit the road, they hitch a ride with Ben (Anson Mount), a charismatic friend of Mimi’s, in his convertible, setting the stage for a series of experiences that will change their lives forever.

The trailer, set to Madonna’s “Open Your Heart,” offers a nostalgic glimpse into the film’s plot, taking us on a journey that is as much about self-discovery as it is about the enduring power of friendship. It showcases heartwarming scenes of Lucy reconnecting with her parents, played by Dan Aykroyd and Kim Cattrall, and of course, her soul-searching adventure with Kit and Mimi. The trailer crescendos with Britney Spears’ iconic performance of “I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman,” a song that has become synonymous with the film.

“Crossroads” isn’t just a trip down memory lane; it’s an opportunity for fans to relive the magic of this quintessential early 2000s film on the big screen. Joining Britney Spears in the cast are notable actors like Jamie Lynn Spears, who portrays young Lucy, and Justin Long as Henry, a character with whom Lucy shares a memorable prom night and a brief fling.

The theatrical re-release of “Crossroads” will be a global event, playing in 875 theaters across 24 countries. To add to the excitement, fans will have the chance to sing along with Spears as the film features a bonus singalong session of her two songs from the movie.

But that’s not all. In anticipation of the theatrical re-release, the film’s soundtrack, titled “Crossroads: Special Edition,” will be made available on streaming platforms on October 20th. This special edition will include the beloved classics from the original soundtrack along with three new and exciting remixes by Spears herself: “Overprotected (Richi Lopez Remix),” “I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman (Snakehips Remix),” and “I Love Rock ‘N Roll (Frank Walker Remix).”

For fans looking for an extra-special experience, AMC Theatres in 20 cities will offer a VIP screening of the film on the evening of October 23rd. This screening includes an exclusive edition of “The Woman in Me” book with the purchase of a ticket, adding a unique layer of nostalgia to the event.

Tickets for the “Crossroads” theatrical re-release are available now at CrossroadsFanEvent.com. As an added bonus, Britney Spears’ memoir, “The Woman in Me,” will hit the shelves on October 24th and is currently available for pre-order on Amazon.

So mark your calendars, gather your friends, and get ready to go back in time with Britney Spears and the cast of “Crossroads” for a nostalgic journey filled with love, friendship, and self-discovery. This is a cinematic event you won’t want to miss!