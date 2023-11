Embark on a caffeinated adventure as we uncover the top ten states where you can savor the sweet symphony of the cheapest coffee options. From bustling urban hubs to quaint towns, these states have mastered the art of delivering an affordable and satisfying coffee experience. So, whether you’re a frugal traveler or a local coffee enthusiast, these states are bound to satisfy your craving for both caffeine and savings.

1. Alabama: $1.88 2. Mississippi: $1.99 3. Arkansas: $2.00 4. Iowa: $2.06 5. West Virginia: $2.09 6. North Dakota: $2.15 7. Nebraska: $2.19 8. Indiana: $2.21 9. Oklahoma: $2.23 10. Kentucky: $2.25