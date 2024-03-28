You’re hot! Seriously, as the temps rise, you’re likely to grab a beverage to hydrate. Beware. Make sure it’s not on the list of the 10 unhealthiest drinks. According to the Food and Drug Administration, we’re supposed to consume no more than 50 grams of the sugar per day, based on a 2,000 calorie daily diet.

Here, are their top ten sugar bombed drinks, named and shamed.

The post The 10 unhealthiest drinks available with a large amount of sugar appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

The 10 unhealthiest drinks available with a large amount of sugar was originally published on wibc.com

1. Arizona Iced Tea Source:Getty “Packed with antioxidants and zero-calorie energy, normal green tea turns into absolute trash here, with the addition of 42 grams of added sugar, via honey and hook-it-to-our-veins high-fructose corn syrup.”

2. Barq’s Root Beer Source:Getty “Not only are there 44 grams of added sugar, that sugar typically comes from high fructose corn syrup. At least there’s Barq’s Zero now, if you can forget about the aspartame that makes it go.”

3. Welch’s Grape Juice Source:Getty “This beverage has the presence of 44 grams of sugar in a 10 oz. bottle. Go eat some fresh grapes — one cup gives you just 16 grams of sugar, the experts say.”

4. Starbucks Frappuccino Source:Getty “How much is 47 grams of sugar? Approximately 12 teaspoons. If you’re getting away with putting 12 teaspoons of sugar in your coffee every morning, then go for it- there’s 60 grams in a grande.”

5. Mountain Dew Source:Getty “Surely you can find better ways to add 46 grams of sugar to your diet than a bunch of processed sweetener? Think about it — over a nice lemon seltzer, perhaps.”

6. Naked Green Juice Machine Source:Getty “Naked Juice is not so naked. Many of them made from relatively cheap apple juice concentrate, are not actual smoothies. This so-called “green juice” has 53 grams of sugar.”

7. Arizona Sweet Tea Source:Getty “Would you like an astonishing 13 tablespoons of sugar? This one takes us over the daily limit, all the way to 53 grams.”

8. Monster Energy Drink Source:Getty “Never mind all the other ways one of the most popular pick-me-up beverages can mess with your body and brain — how can you even keep your hand on the steering wheel when you’ve got 54 grams of sugar in every single can? According to the American Heart Association, which takes a much stricter stance on sugar consumption, that’s double what a woman should be taking in per day, and right at the limit for men.”

9. Naked Blue Machine Juice Source:Getty “Another scam smoothie, this time promising a blast of berry goodness, but once again delivering a bottle of mostly apple juice concentrate and 55 grams of sugar. As the experts point out, the Naked juices are missing the skins of the fruit that are supposed to be included.”